A New Jersey man who told police he was driving to Lowe’s hardware and appliance store in Thomaston was arrested and charged with criminal speed after officers clocked him driving at 106 mph on Route 1 in Warren this week.

James Fischer, 64, of Princeton was arrested Monday, Tim Carroll, chief deputy for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement.

“Fischer told (Knox County Deputy Nate Jack) that he … thought he was going 120 mph,” Carroll said.

Fischer was arrested and charged with criminal speed, a Class E misdemeanor. Criminal speed consists of traveling 30 mph or more over the posted speed limit. The Route 1 speed limit is 55 mph.

Fischer was taken to the Knox County Jail where he made bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 21.

