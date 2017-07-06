AUBURN — Authorities say a professional runner from Kenya outran two charging bears while he was training in the woods in Maine.

Moninda Marube went for a run early Wednesday out on a nature trail near his home in Auburn. The Lewiston Sun Journal reports he ran into two black bears just after passing a vacant house near Auburn Lake.

Marube says he froze and engaged in a stare down with the animals. He says he thought his only option was to run away.

He ran back toward the vacant house, and managed to get inside the screened porch of the house with the bears about 10 yards behind him. Marube says the bears just looked at him through the screening, and then wandered off.

