WASHINGTON — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was wounded by a gunman in Alexandria, Virginia, last month, was readmitted to MedStar Washington’s Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday, said officials from the hospital and his congressional office.

The hospital tweeted a brief statement late Wednesday explaining that the Louisiana Republican was listed in serious condition as doctors feared new dangers of infection after he underwent several surgeries after being shot in the hip on June 14.

“Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection,” the tweet said. “His condition is listed as serious. We will provide another update” on Thursday.

The congressman’s condition had steadily improved under cautious care, and nine days after the shooting, he had been released from intensive care and upgraded to fair condition.

The hospital did not elaborate on the infection concerns.

Scalise was one of five people taken to hospitals in the immediate aftermath of a shooting at a congressional Republican baseball practice by 66-year-old gunman James Hodgkinson. He shot 60 rounds at the GOP team before he was fatally shot by police.

Doctors predicted a long recovery after the rifle shot to the congressman’s left hip “traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding,” hospital officials said on June 15, one day after the shooting.

Within hours, Scalise went into shock and needed many units of blood before he underwent two immediate operations.

The next day, the hospital reported an additional surgery related to his internal injuries and a broken bone in his leg. A statement said further surgery would be required and that Scalise would “be in the hospital for some time.”

Still, his earlier release from intensive care gave signs of hope to those close to him.

Earlier this week, Scalise colleague and friend Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn., told Johnson City, Tennessee, television station WJHL that Scalise’s condition seemed to improve, and he hoped Scalise would improve enough to attend the University of Tennessee and Louisiana State University football game this fall.

“He’s just out of bed. He’s not able to eat yet. But he is getting better,” Roe told the station.

Late Wednesday night, Twitter feeds filled with supportive statements from fellow members, Democrats and Republicans.

“My prayers are with @SteveScalise and his family tonight after being re-admitted to the intensive care unit. #scalisestrong” tweeted Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark.

Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Minn., offered: “Thoughts are with @SteveScalise family tonight as my friend Steve is readmitted to ICU. Steve, we are all praying for you. Get well soon.”

