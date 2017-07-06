A Standish man was transported to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries Thursday after his pickup truck was rear-ended by a sport utility vehicle.

Michael Delcourt, 72, of Standish, suffered the injuries when a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban struck his 2011 Toyota Tacoma and catapulted it into a stand of trees in the vicinity of 1218 Richville Road in Standish, according to a statement issued by Captain Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Delcourt had come to a stop around 3 p.m. and was waiting to turn into his own driveway. The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Michael Richards of Naples, failed to notice the stopped vehicle and crashed into the rear of Delcourt’s truck. Richards was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

