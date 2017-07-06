Traffic was heavy on the Casco Bay Bridge Thursday afternoon, but there was no malfunctioning gate, despite a report of a problem.
The city of Portland sent out a tweet around 1 p.m. saying city officials had heard that a gate had malfunctioned, but police in both Portland and South Portland said they had no reports of a problem. Ted Talbot, spokesman for the Maine Department of Transportation, also said the bridge is operating normally and no gates had malfunctioned.
He said heavy traffic led to a backup on the bridge.