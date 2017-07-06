Traffic was heavy on the Casco Bay Bridge Thursday afternoon, but there was no malfunctioning gate, despite a report of a problem.

The city of Portland sent out a tweet around 1 p.m. saying city officials had heard that a gate had malfunctioned, but police in both Portland and South Portland said they had no reports of a problem. Ted Talbot, spokesman for the Maine Department of Transportation, also said the bridge is operating normally and no gates had malfunctioned.

He said heavy traffic led to a backup on the bridge.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.