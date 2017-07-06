Two people were left homeless Thursday after fire and smoke caused heavy damage to their ranch home on Bath Road in Brunswick.

One of the occupants was at home when fire broke out in a bathroom ventilator fan around 12:40 p.m. The man fled from the home at 433 Bath Road.

Hunter said the fire spread from the bathroom to the attic, forcing firefighters to cut holes in the roof. The cause of the fire, which does not appear to be suspicious, remains under investigation.

The Maine Chapter of the American Red Cross responded and crews from Brunswick and Bath fought the fire.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.