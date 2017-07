A motor vehicle crash in the northbound lanes on the Maine Turnpike Thursday afternoon is slowing traffic between Exit 3 in Kittery and the York toll plaza.

The Maine Turnpike Authority posted on its website that a single vehicle had crashed and was off the roadway near mile 5.5 in York, on the northbound side.

Motorists are being told to expect delays and to be cautious because of the emergency vehicles still at the scene of the crash.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.