LONDON — Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic had to play all three sets at Wimbledon this time.

The former champions both advanced to the third round on Thursday, two days after their opening matches ended early when their opponents retired with an injury.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic had little trouble handling Adam Pavlasek of the Czech Republic on Thursday during their singles match at Wimbledon, winning 6-2, 6-2, 6-1. Djokovic has only dropped eight games in his first two matches. Associated Press/Tim Ireland Australia's Bernard Tomic was perhaps a little too honest with the media after his loss in the first round. Associated Press/Alastair Grant Words are worth ... $15,000 Bernard Tomic was fined $15,000 and dropped by his racket sponsor Thursday for unsportsmanlike conduct, two days after the 24-year-old Australian was beaten by Mischa Zverev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4, then spoke to the media about feeling "a little bit bored out there." Tomic also said he "just couldn't find any motivation" to compete this year and acknowledged that when he called for a medical timeout against Zverev, he did so not because of an injury issue but to "try to break a bit of momentum." The fine amounts to more than a third of Tomic's prize money: First-round losers at the All England Club this year earn 35,000 pounds (about $45,000). – Associated Press

Federer was broken early in his match, but the seven-time champion recovered quickly and beat Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (0), 6-3, 6-2. Djokovic, a three-time champion, defeated Adam Pavlasek 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.

Djokovic won the Wimbledon title in 2011, ’14 and ’15. But he has not won a major title since completing a career Grand Slam at the 2016 French Open.

In his opening two matches at the All England Club, Djokovic has only lost eight games.

“It’s perfect. Exactly what I want,” Djokovic said. “I don’t want to have any five-set matches in there.”

Djokovic will next face Ernests Gulbis. The unseeded Latvian defeated Juan Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Federer has lost 14 games so far and will next face 27th-seeded Mischa Zverev.

Milos Raonic, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, Gael Monfils and David Ferrer also reached the third round. Ferrer advanced when opponent Steve Darcis retired with an injury while trailing 3-0.

Darcis is the eighth man to retire during a match this week. The Belgian took a medical timeout after 18 minutes of play and was unable to continue.

One of the favorites in the women’s tournament, third-seeded Karolina Pliskova, lost on Centre Court. Magdalena Rybarikova beat Pliskova 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the third round for the second time in 10 appearances.

Pliskova entered the tournament with a chance to take over the No. 1 ranking.

“My expectations were a little bit different than to make one round here,” Pliskova said. “That’s tennis, you know. Still, you still can play well and you don’t have to win. That’s my case today.”

Top-seeded Angelique Kerber also advanced to the third round, along with seventh-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova, ninth-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska, 14th-seeded Garbine Muguruza and 24th-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe.

n American wild-card entry Bethanie Mattek-Sands injured her right knee during a point and retired from her second-round match.

Moving up toward the net in the opening game of the third set against Sorana Cirstea of Romania, Mattek-Sands slipped and fell. She immediately clutched her right knee. She could be heard screaming in pain and sobbing.

Cirstea climbed over the net to check on Mattek-Sands, who after about 20 minutes was removed from Court 17 on a stretcher and taken to a hospital. The extent of the injury was not immediately known. Mattek-Sands was seeking a fourth consecutive Grand Slam doubles title, along with partner Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic.

n Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who threw a handful coins in the direction of the chair umpire after a second-round loss on Wednesday, was given three fines totaling $14,500.

