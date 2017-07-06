OXFORD — A Maine woman who police say hit and seriously injured a bicyclist has been charged with drunken driving.

The Sun Journal reported that Kerstin Thorne, 37, was taken into custody after hitting a man early Wednesday in Oxford.

Police say the man was tossed onto the hood of Thorne’s SUV and landed on the other side of the road. He suffered broken bones and a concussion. Police say the bicyclist was wearing a reflective vest.

Thorne was held in the Oxford County Jail on a charge of operating under the influence.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.