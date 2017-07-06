The Freeport Police Department said Thursday it will not bring charges against a Freeport woman who shot and killed her neighbor’s dog on Independence Day.

Officers responded that afternoon to a report of a dog chasing a homeowner’s livestock on Gay Drive, said Lt. Nathaniel Goodman.

Goodman said officers spoke with the complainant, who told them she “had put the dog down and the dog owner was transporting the animal to the veterinarian clinic.”

“In light of the circumstances known to us, review of the facts and after checking with state laws, the police department is not considering any charges at this time,” Goodman said in a statement.

WCSH-TV identified the dog’s owners as Gabrielle Durant and Levoy Hart. They owned Max, a 2-year-old French mastiff. The couple said the dog was probably trying to play with the other animals.

