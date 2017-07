SPARTA, Ky. — Kyle Busch hopes his Kentucky Speedway magic has enough shelf life to put him back in Victory Lane.

He’ll have two chances to find out after discovering there’s plenty in reserve.

The 2015 NASCAR Cup champion isn’t exactly panicking with a third-place points standing entering Saturday night’s 400-mile race at Kentucky Speedway. On the other hand, Busch arrived here last summer with three victories in hand before adding another at Indianapolis, which now seems like an eternity, because he has gone 33 starts without a win.

Fortunately for Busch, Kentucky arrived just in time to remind him why he loves the place.

He earned poles for the Cup and Xfinity races on Friday, clocking a track-record 190.282 mph in rain-shortened qualifying to earn the right to lead the field to green in the main event.

“Certainly, this place has just trended well for me and my team and everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing over the years,” Busch said, “and hopefully we can continue that pattern tomorrow night.”

Busch has been Kentucky’s most dominant driver, with two wins in each of NASCAR’s three national series, including the 1.5-mile track’s inaugural Cup race in 2011. Busch’s Cup win total is one behind defending race winner Brad Keselowski, and another triumph would firm up his playoff prospects.

“We certainly think we have as good a shot as any to get back to Victory Lane there,” said Busch, who has led 437 laps in six Cup starts at the track. “It’s a place we get excited about, for sure.”

The challenge facing fellow drivers this weekend is finding the formula on a track that has added yet another wrinkle.

Not content with unveiling a resurfaced, reconfigured layout for last year’s event, Kentucky added another layer of asphalt last October to seal cracks that resulted in so-called “weepers” after showers.

There were no such issues in Thursday night’s rain-delayed Trucks race. Reviews after two Cup practices under clear skies Friday were encouraging.

“The repave here last year … was much better, more forgiving than a typical repave,” said 2013 Kentucky winner Matt Kenseth, who will start third after clocking 189.740 mph in a Toyota.

“I feel like they’re making progress on that, whatever they’re doing. I think the racing will be OK.”

XFINITY SERIES: Friday night’s race at Kentucky Speedway was postponed until noon Saturday after severe thunderstorms threatened the area shortly before the green flag was scheduled to drop.

Kyle Busch will begin on the pole in a Toyota after running a fast lap of 181.935 mph to top Erik Jones (181.635 mph).

