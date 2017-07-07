A bicyclist who was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when she was struck by a pickup truck on High Street in Kennebunk has died, according to Kennebunk police.

Katherine Moxham, 46, died Friday at Maine Medical Center, where she had been listed in critical condition, police said. Moxham, a resident of Kennebunk, was riding her bicycle east on High Street shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday when she was struck by an oncoming pick-up truck driven by a teenager from Kennebunk. The pick-up crossed the center line, struck Moxham, then ran off the road into a culvert. Police are not identifying the driver, who suffered minor injuries, because he is younger than 18.

The accident remains under investigation, police said.

