A civil case against the former bookkeeper for prominent Maine attorney Daniel Lilley, who died this year, has been put on hold while a criminal investigation proceeds, court records show.

A lawsuit filed in April by Lilley’s relatives alleged that Jaime Butler, who worked for Lilley’s Portland firm, wrote checks to herself totaling $844,000 and took an additional $12,000 in cash meant for the law firm.

Butler’s attorneys filed a motion May 30 to stay the civil case for six months, which was approved by a judge.

“Upon information and belief, the criminal investigation involves substantially the same allegations contained in Plaintiff’s Complaint,” according to the motion.

Lilley’s family did not oppose the six-month delay, court records show.

The lawsuit, filed by Walter F. McKee, who heads an Augusta law firm, said the alleged embezzlement was discovered this spring by Elaine Lilley, Daniel Lilley’s daughter-in-law.

Elaine Lilley filed an affidavit in which she said she was going over the firm’s books after Daniel Lilley’s death in March at age 79. In the affidavit, Elaine Lilley said she was going over the accounts with Lilley’s widow, Annette Lilley, because the lawyer’s death was unexpected and they wanted to get a handle on his personal and professional finances.

Elaine Lilley said she is familiar with business accounting because she handles the books for a marina she owns with her husband, Daniel Lilley’s son Daniel. As she went through the books, she found checks written to different people and in different amounts than Butler had described, which prompted her to go through more records. Lilley said in her affidavit that she found dozens of non-payroll checks issued to Butler and that Daniel Lilley’s signature on the checks appeared to be forged. In addition, some of the checks were supposedly written and signed by Daniel Lilley in Maine during a time when he was out of state, Elaine Lilley said.

According to Elaine Lilley, the embezzled amounts totaled nearly $77,000 in 2013; more than $220,000 in 2014; $288,350 in 2015; nearly $240,000 in 2016 and $15,656 in January and February this year. One of the 2017 checks, Lilley’s affidavit said, was issued after Daniel Lilley was hospitalized in late February and wasn’t able to communicate.

Butler was fired in April, according to the suit.

