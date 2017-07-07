Maine will receive more than $2.5 million in federal grants to upgrade 10 boating pump-out stations and maintain pump-out boats and stationary facilities used by Maine boaters, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced Friday at an event in Yorktown, Virginia.

The grants were among $32 million in boating, recreation and tourism funds alloted to Maine and other states through the Boating Infrastructure Grant, the Clean Vessel Act, and the Maritime Heritage Grant program. The U.S. Department of the Interior awarded a total of $9.5 million in boating infrastructure grants to 10 projects in six states, and $15.4 million in Clean Vessel Act funds to 20 states. The National Park Service awarded $1.75 million in maritime heritage grants to 27 projects in 13 states and the District of Columbia.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection will use some of the federal funds to review and update the agency’s education and outreach plan and develop new educational materials to distribute to boaters and boating facilities, according to a statement from Zinke.

