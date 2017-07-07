NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This already has been a year of transition and triumph for Dax McCarty.

He was traded in January from the New York Red Bulls to Chicago, which won its only Major League Soccer championship in 1998, and has helped turn around the Fire’s fortunes.

And the 30-year-old midfielder returned to the U.S. national team for the first time in six years, brought back after Bruce Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann as coach.

“It’s given me a lot of confidence,” McCarty said Friday ahead of the Gold Cup opener Saturday against Panama.

“Obviously with Chicago, we’re having a really good season. The change was tough at first but I think now that I’m settled in, I think it’s been fantastic for myself and my family. I feel like I’m playing some of the best soccer that I’ve played in my career. I’m really happy with where I’m at mentally and physically. I absolutely think it can translate.”

The U.S. tied Panama 1-1 in a March 28 World Cup qualifier at Panama City, though both teams are missing many top players for the Gold Cup. The U.S. has 30 wins, one defeat and three draws in Gold Cup group play, losing to Panama in 2011. Panama tied the Americans in the first round two years ago, then won on penalty kicks in the third-place match.

“I think we’re going to face a team a little different than the team we saw in Panama in March,” Arena said. “They have some of those players not here. But we saw in Panama they’re a very physical team. They put a lot of pressure on the ball.”

The Gold Cup can struggle to gain traction amid a crowded soccer schedule, particularly in the year before a World Cup. The Confederations Cup finished Sunday and some European clubs will soon play preseason exhibitions across the U.S.

“Its importance is twofold,” McCarty said. “The first one is that we want to win a trophy. Any time you enter a tournament that should be every single team’s goal – to win a tournament. Is it realistic for some teams here? Probably not. But it’s realistic for us. … I think we’re focused. I think we’re determined. I think we’re hungry. That’s a big goal of ours.

“The second goal is to try to find guys who will continue to be able to contribute to the team for World Cup qualifiers and eventually in the World Cup next year. I think our team has a lot of depth. We’ve got a lot of good players in this pool so the competition is fierce. Anytime you get a chance to step on the field when the so-called regulars aren’t here, you want to make a good impression.”

World Cup qualifying resumes Sept. 1 against Costa Rica. McCarty and others trying to earn spots on next year’s 23-man World Cup roster are trying to impress the coaching staff.

Arena said that during his years as an MLS coach, he often tried unsuccessfully to trade for McCarty, who has made the most of the chance Arena has given him. He started a February exhibition against Jamaica and performed particularly well Saturday in a 2-1 exhibition victory over Ghana, his seventh international appearance.

