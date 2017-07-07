CAPE ELIZABETH – Cross Hill is one of this oceanfront town’s finest and most desirable neighborhoods, and this property perfectly demonstrates why.

“Big, bright and beautiful” only begins to convey the 4,816-square-foot home’s qualities. It is tucked well back from the quiet street on a sweetly landscaped, 0.41-acre lot, and enclosed out back by Cape Elizabeth Land Trust woods, with trails through the neighborhood.

Designed and built to the highest standards by R.P. Morrison, it is as versatile as it is spacious. For example, opening off the living room are both a sun room and an office/den, which can swap roles, or could be a playroom, library, media room, etc.

A two-sided, see-through gas fireplace, fieldstone with bluestone seating, faces into both the living room and the great room, in positioning reflecting the custom home’s open-concept floor plan. Flooring is maple. Flowing off the great room are the dining room, whose full-view doors access the deck, and a lovely kitchen with cherry cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless GE Profile appliances including a four-burner gas range.

Versatility is seen again upstairs, where a huge, carpeted, east-wing bonus room lends itself to any number of uses, including conversion to a master suite. The present master suite occupies the west wing and has a walk-in closet and a sparkling bath with both shower and jetted tub. A full bath serves bedrooms two and three; the lower level provides a fourth bedroom, excellent for guests, with a full bath outside the door. A jumbo-sized, walkout, partially daylight recreation room completes the picture.

The home at 40 Cross Hill Road, Cape Elizabeth, is listed for sale at $759,000 by Julia Edwards and Kathleen Scott of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage (Cape Elizabeth office). Annual taxes are $9,845.

An Open House will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 9. For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Kathleen (799-5000 ext. 102, 838-7740, [email protected]) or Julia (799-5000 ext. 113, 730-6932, [email protected]).

