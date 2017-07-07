To summarize the health care debate in Washington: When you lose your health care, remember the Republicans, who want to cut taxes for the rich.
Lynne Beasley
Cape Elizabeth
Open
To summarize the health care debate in Washington: When you lose your health care, remember the Republicans, who want to cut taxes for the rich.
Lynne Beasley
Cape Elizabeth
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.