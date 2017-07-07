I’m writing because of repeated attempts to defund Planned Parenthood, and to share my story about why this health care organization is so important to Mainers. Planned Parenthood has not only helped me find my ideal birth control, but has also served as my primary care provider for the last six years.

As a young adult transitioning from school to work and back to school, my insurance changes frequently. I have had a very difficult time finding a primary care provider that I like and that also takes my insurance. Planned Parenthood has never turned me away and has always provided me with excellent health care. It’s my wish that it be able to continue to provide these essential services for generations to come.

Amelia Gillett

Westbrook

