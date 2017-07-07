One part of the proposed revision of the health care bill now being considered in the Senate is to stop the funding of Planned Parenthood. The motive is to prevent access to abortion and contraception, for religious reasons. This totally ignores the religious freedom of women who need care.

Aside from that, the best way to reduce the number of abortions is to provide sex education along with methods and means for contraception, both of which are provided for the needy by Planned Parenthood.

Dick Stevens

Portland

