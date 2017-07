BANGOR — A Maine woman celebrating her 100th birthday says wine is the secret to her longevity.

WCSH-TV reports Florence Bearse, of Bangor, turned 100 Thursday. The Massachusetts native dedicated her life to running a restaurant and serving others before retiring.

The centenarian is known at the Westgate Center for Rehabilitation for her sense of humor and her no-nonsense attitude.

Bearse says she also likes her wine and that people shouldn’t “take any bologna” if they want to live to be 100.

