TORONTO — George Springer homered twice and tied a career high with five RBI as Houston rocked Aaron Sanchez in his return from the disabled list Friday night, propelling the Astros to a 12-2 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Springer hit his 26th and 27th homers of the season, including a two-run shot off Sanchez (0-2) in the second inning. Springer had four hits and the Astros improved their major league-leading record to 59-28.

Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre, center, is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco in the second inning Friday in Arlington, Texas. The hit was Beltre's 2977th career hit. Associated Press/Tony Gutierrez Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros is greeted by teammates Friday night after hitting a two-run homer in the first inning of a 12-2 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. Associated Press/Fred Thornhill, The Canadian Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Making his first appearance since May because of a blister on his pitching hand, Sanchez allowed a career-high eight runs in 12/3 innings.

Carlos Correa of Houston extended the longest active hitting streak in the majors to a career-high 15 with his 18th homer in the first inning. Evan Gattis added his seventh homer in the seventh.

The support eased a return to action for Charlie Morton (6-3), who had been sidelined since May 24 with a right lat strain. Morton allowed one run over six innings, surrendering four hits to tie his season low.

INDIANS 11, TIGERS 2: Carlos Carrasco handled Detroit’s lineup for the second time in a week – striking out a season-high 11 – and Lonnie Chisenhall hit a two-run homer, leading Cleveland at home.

Carrasco (10-3) allowed two runs in seven innings to win his fifth straight decision. He limited the Tigers to one run in seven innings on July 1.

Chisenhall connected in Cleveland’s five-run third off Jordan Zimmerman (5-7), who remains winless since June 3.

RANGERS 10, ANGELS 0: Cole Hamels threw 72/3 shutout innings and Adrian Beltre’s three-run homer highlighted a five-run second inning as Texas won at Arlington, Texas.

Hamels (4-0) allowed three singles, two to Albert Pujols, and one walk. He struck out six, matching his season high, in his third start since returning from the DL.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 6, PIRATES 1: Kris Bryant hit two homers and drove in four runs, Anthony Rizzo went deep and Chicago won at home.

Rizzo chased Trevor Williams with a two-run drive in the fourth that made it 3-0.

NATIONALS 5, BRAVES 4: Daniel Murphy’s one-out RBI single in the 10th inning capped Washington’s comeback at home.

Adrian Sanchez led off the 10th against Ian Krol (1-2) with his first major league hit and two batters later moved to third on Ryan Zimmerman’s single. Murphy then lofted an opposite-field single over left fielder Matt Kemp’s head to win it.

PADRES 4, PHILLIES 3: Austin Hedges hit a pair of solo homers and had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, Jose Pirela also went deep and San Diego won at Philadelphia.

After Cory Spangenberg and Carlos Asuaje hit singles off Hector Neris (2-3), Hedges fouled off a safety squeeze before hitting a fly ball to right-center that drove in the go-ahead run.

METS 6, CARDINALS 5: Jose Reyes and Jay Bruce hit solo home runs at St. Louis to help Jacob deGrom win his fifth straight decision.

Bruce’s homer in the fifth gave broke a 4-4 tie. It was his 11th home run in 61 career games at Busch Stadium.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.