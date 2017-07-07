A Lyman man was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child after his two young daughters were found wandering their neighborhood naked Thursday evening about 8 p.m.

Maine State Police said Christopher Peare, 35, was smoking marijuana and playing video games when his two daughters, ages 2 and 3, climbed out a window of his mobile home and began wandering around the Walker Road area.

Police said the children were gone for 90 minutes when officials, after searching homes on the street, found Peare. He had no idea his children were missing, they said.

The mother of the children, identified as Tara Cole, was not home at the time.

Peare was charged with the same crime in 2012 after an incident in Sanford with another child, police said.

Authorities with the Department of Health and Human Services were called and arrangements were made to place the children with other relatives. A precautionary examination at the Sanford hospital determined the children suffered no injuries in the incident.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.