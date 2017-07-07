CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A Portland man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly sprayed his girlfriend with lighter fluid and tried to set her on fire, police said.

Tristan Cuthbert, 42, was charged with domestic violence assault, criminal threatening and criminal mischief, according to Carrabassett Valley police Chief Mark Lopez. The criminal mischief charge stemmed from damage Cuthbert did to the woman’s car, including overextending the hinge on one of the car doors and snapping off the headlight and blinker switches on the vehicle.

Police received the call at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday and arrived at a Boynton Avenue rental home to find the woman and her 9-year-old daughter outside while Cuthbert remained inside. The woman told Officer Ethan Boyd that Cuthbert had sprayed her with lighter fluid — while her daughter watched — and chased her with a lighter. The woman was not set on fire and did not require ambulance transport.

It was not clear what sparked the attack, though it appeared Cuthbert might have been intoxicated, according to Lopez. Cuthbert was not tested for drug or alcohol use at the scene.

Boyd arrested Cuthbert and took him to the Franklin County Jail in Farmington. Cuthbert posted bail and was released Thursday evening.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.