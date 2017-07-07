AUGUSTA — The owner of the Red Barn unleashed her anger at Augusta city officials Friday in a two-minute Facebook video that has attracted thousands of views over a fine she said she received for not having a mass gathering permit for a fundraising event at the restaurant a year ago.

But Augusta city officials say the video is misleading, and they are concerned about the public’s reaction.

Owner Laura Benedict, right, hugs Carol Foreman, of South China, after she brought a sign supporting The Red Barn on Saturday November 30, 2013 at the restaurant's main room in Augusta.

“After a year-long investigation, I am being fined $200 for sending our heroes to Washington, D.C.,” a visibly emotional Benedict said, holding the consent agreement in her hand. The event referred to in the document was the July 6, 2016 Honor Flight fundraiser, which featured music and dancing.

“The Red Barn is being fined for orchestrating an NBC Evening news No. 1 million viewed video that put Augusta Maine on the map, incidentally, and sent most of our beautiful heroes down to Washington for the last time,” she said.

Honor Flight Maine is a non-profit volunteer organization that takes veterans to the nation’s capital to see their memorials.

As of 5:15 p.m., Friday, the video had 73,000 views, 6,370 shares and 706 comments.

Augusta Mayor David Rollins said Friday afternoon that he and the other members of the Augusta City Council were blindsided by this. And while they support the work of the Benedict and the Red Barn, Rollins said, “I have to support the city code office. We can’t look the other way on this one and not on that one.”

This story will be updated.

