LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A woman charged with killing four of her young children and her husband smiled and flashed a double thumbs-up to news cameras during her first court appearance Friday in metro Atlanta before telling a judge she doesn’t want an attorney.

Also, an immigration official said the woman, who is from Mexico, entered the U.S. illegally.

Isabel Martinez gestures toward news cameras during her first court appearance Friday in Lawrenceville, Ga. Martinez is charged with killing four of her children and their father.

Isabel Martinez, 33, appeared before Gwinnett County Magistrate Court Judge Michael Thorpe a day after police said she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at her home. The surviving 9-year-old girl remained hospitalized with serious injuries.

Before the hearing began, Martinez sat with other inmates and posed for cameras – smiling, giving the thumbs-up, putting her hands in a prayer position and spreading her arms out wide.

As Thorpe listed the charges – five counts of malice murder, five counts of murder and six counts of aggravated assault – Martinez smiled, shook her head “no” and wagged her finger at him.

“Ma’am, I’m going to caution you to cut out the display for the cameras,” he said. “It’s really not a good idea, probably not to your benefit.”

When Thorpe said she had a right to an attorney, she replied through a Spanish-language interpreter that she doesn’t want one. She later added that her attorney will always be the people “that we’re fighting for” and her faith.

“You are the hope of the world, each one of you,” she said in Spanish, appearing to address the news cameras. “It doesn’t matter what color you are because God loves us all.”

Thorpe advised Martinez to hire a lawyer or allow one to be appointed.

Local officials called the killings “horrendous.”

“What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand,” Gwinnett County police said in a statement.

Some neighbors in the small, largely Hispanic neighborhood in Loganville, about 30 miles east of Atlanta, said the Spanish-speaking family had moved to the community recently. The children seemed happy playing with other neighborhood kids, they said.

Victoria Nievs said Martinez had recently suffered the death of her father.

Police believe the 911 call reporting the stabbings was made by Martinez. The four children killed were identified as Isabela Martinez, 10; Dacota Romero, 7; Dillan Romero, 4; and Axel Romero, 2. Their slain father was Martin Romero, 33, police said.

