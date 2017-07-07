TENNIS

Venus Williams turn legal, police say of fatal crash

Tennis star Venus Williams legally entered an intersection but was cut off by another car, setting off a chain of events that seconds later resulted in a fatal crash with a third car, police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said video released Friday showed.

Williams, who wasn’t hurt, hasn’t been cited or charged. A police spokesman said the video has caused investigators to rescind their original conclusion that Williams was at fault and no blame has been determined.

Jerome Barson’s estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams seeking unspecified damages. Linda Barson, 68, suffered numerous fractures to her arm.

PIONEER DIES: Nancy P. Jeffett, who was instrumental in arranging the first network broadcast of women’s tennis, died in Dallas at age 88.

HOCKEY

NHL: New York Rangers defenseman Kevin Klein, 32, retired after playing parts of 12 seasons in the league.

Klein played in 627 career games with the Rangers and Nashville Predators, totaling 38 goals and 116 assists. He made his debut with the Predators on Dec. 3, 2005, 10 days shy of his 21st birthday.

POWERLIFTING

RUSSIAN DOPING: Ten visually impaired Russian athletes were banned for doping in a case linked to claims that some of them may have been doped without their knowledge.

The 10 athletes made up almost the entire national team. Nine of them were medalists at the 2015 world championships for blind and visually impaired powerlifters, and only three of the 13-strong Russian team from that competition remain eligible to compete.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE: Leavitt High and University of Maine graduate Courtney Anderson and Garett Sherman were named to interim head coach Amy Vachon’s staff at the University of Maine.

Also, Jhasmin Player was promoted to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

Anderson returns to Maine after coaching stints at Presbyterian and the University of New Hampshire. She played at Maine from 2011-2015.

Sherman has spent 11 years as a coach at the junior college level, including the last three seasons at Western Wyoming Community College.

Player was an assistant coach at Maine from 2011-13, and returned to the program in July 2016 as the director of player development and community relations. She rejoined the staff in January after head coach Richard Barron went on medical leave.

KNIGHT COMPLAINTS: The FBI and the U.S. Army investigated complaints from four women that Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight groped them or touched them inappropriately during a visit to a U.S. spy agency in 2015, an investigation that concluded a year later without charges, The Washington Post reported.

SOCCER

COACH BANNED: Mexico Coach Juan Carlos Osorio was effectively banned from the Gold Cup by FIFA for insulting match officials.

FIFA banned Osorio for six matches for his behavior during the Confederations Cup third-place game Sunday.

U.S. WOMEN: The team will play a pair of exhibitions against New Zealand in September, – Sept. 15 in Commerce City, Colorado, and four days later at Cincinnati.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Lionel Messi of Barcelona and his father can avoid prison for tax fraud by paying an extra fine, a Spanish court said.

– Staff and news service report

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.