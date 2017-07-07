CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – One of Harvard’s social clubs has reverted to its traditional male-only status after nine women were stripped of their membership.

The Boston Globe reports the women were granted provisional membership at the Fox Club after alumni members, known as graduate members, failed to pass a vote on allowing women in the club in August 2016. Several men also took provisional status in solidarity.

After the provisional status expired last month, the graduate board decided only male provisional members could reapply for graduate membership.

The Rev. Douglas Sears, who served as graduate board president when the women joined, calls the decision a “travesty” and says the women should be members.

The current graduate board president, club members and several of the women have declined to comment.

The club is not new to controversy. In November 2015 the club was closed by its board after pictures of a rowdy party involving nudity, alcohol and “women in shark costumes” began circulating online, according to The Boston Globe.

It was the first time the club had hosted a group of prospective female members, the Globe reported.

According to Wikipedia, the Fox Club is one of the eight originally male-only clubs at Harvard. It was founded in 1898 and the clubhouse was built in 1906. Past club members have included T.S. Eliot, Henry Cabot Lodge Jr. and Bill Gates.

