Does anyone else find it ironic that Hobby Lobby, a company so Christian-centric that it thought it was a sin to allow its insurance company to give free birth control pills to its employees, was recently fined $3 million for smuggling stolen antiquities into the U.S.?
Just wondering.
Bill Holly
Kittery Point
