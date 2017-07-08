Does anyone else find it ironic that Hobby Lobby, a company so Christian-centric that it thought it was a sin to allow its insurance company to give free birth control pills to its employees, was recently fined $3 million for smuggling stolen antiquities into the U.S.?

Just wondering.

Bill Holly

Kittery Point

