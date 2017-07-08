NEW YORK — Clint Frazier hit a three-run homer off Corey Knebel with one out in the ninth inning Saturday, lifting the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-3.

Frazier turned on a 1-0 pitch from Knebel (0-2) for his second career homer and first game-ending shot. He threw his helmet as he approached his teammates at home plate, unveiling his mop of red hair, which was then doused in yellow Gatorade.

“The hair is OK,” Frazier told the Yankee Stadium crowd. He had three hits and a career-high four RBI in his sixth game.

It was New York’s third walk-off win this season and ended a three-game slide. The Yankees improved to 7-17 since going a season-best 15 games over. 500 on June 12.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 7, ASTROS 2: Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki homered, helping Marcus Stroman and Toronto win at home.

Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, ended a 20-game homerless drought with a three-run shot in the fifth inning. Tulowitzki connected for the second straight game as Toronto bounced back from a 12-2 loss Friday night.

ORIOLES 5, TWINS 1: Jonathan Schoop and Mark Trumbo homered, Wade Miley produced his best start in more than five weeks and Baltimore won at Minneapolis to stop a five-game losing streak.

Manny Machado added an RBI double to help the Orioles beat the Twins for the first time in six meetings this season. This was just their third win in 11 games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 13, NATIONALS 0: Julio Teheran pitched seven strong innings to keep up his road dominance and added a career-high three RBI, while Nick Markakis and Johan Camargo each had three hits as Atlanta won at Washington.

Teheran (7-6) gave up four hits, walking two and striking out five to improve to 6-0 in nine road starts this season. He singled twice against Stephen Strasburg to improve to 4 for 7 in his career against him.

PADRES 2, PHILLIES 1: Austin Hedges drove in the winning run for the second straight game and Jhoulys Chacin pitched 61/3 strong innings to lead San Diego at Philadelphia.

Carlos Asuaje added an RBI triple for the Padres, who have won 5 of 6.

CARDINALS 4, METS 1: Paul DeJong homered as part of a four-hit game and Adam Wainwright won his third consecutive start as St. Louis won at home.

Wainwright (10-5) pitched 62/3 innings.

