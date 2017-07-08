A Waterboro man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and assaulting several people at a party at a Waterboro home Friday night.

York County Sheriff’s office said in a press release that deputies were called to a party at a home on Landry Road at about 10:45 p.m.

The deputies determined that Vincent Cole had assaulted the homeowner and another man with an aluminum pipe after he was asked to leave and then stabbed another party goer several times before deputies arrived.

Cole fled but deputies were able to stop him. He was charged with one count of elevated aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault. He is in York County Jail on $5,000 bail and scheduled for arraignment Monday.

The stabbing victim was in stable condition at Maine Medical Center. The other two assault victims were treated at the scene for their injuries.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

