SOCCER

U.S. held to tie against Panama in Gold Cup

Dom Dwyer scored for the second straight game, but Miguel Camarago’s goal gave Panama a 1-1 tie against the United States in Nashville, Tennessee, the first time the Americans failed to win their opener in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

After scoring in his U.S. debut last weekend against Ghana, the England-born Dwyer put the Americans ahead in the 50th minute with a left-footed shot from 9 yards that went in off the far post. Dwyer ran onto a cross from Kelyn Rowe following a throw-in by Jorge Villafana.

Panama put on immediate pressure, and Camargo sent a rebound past the outstretched right hand of Brad Guzan in the 60th minute after the goalkeeper saved a shot by Gabriel Torres that followed Edgar Barcenas’ cross.

BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEGION: Colin Coyne and Nick Archambault scored as Andrews (8-4) broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the top of the seventh and held on for a 7-6 victory over Yankee Ford (9-3) in the first game of a doubleheader in South Portland.

Yankee Ford won 3-2 in the second game, which was shortened to five innings because of rain.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY: Kyle Busch took the lead during a late caution and held on to win the rain-rescheduled 300-mile race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky.

Busch, the Cup series regular who started from the pole, led 70 laps as he earned his second straight Xfinity win at Kentucky. He also won from the pole a year ago.

Pitting earlier for tires and fuel paid off for Busch as he stayed on the track during the final yellow flag. There was no catching his No. 18 Toyota after the restart, though Ryan Blaney tried his best on the final lap after passing Erik Jones’ Toyota for second.

OPS: Shawn Martin of Turner earned his first win of the season in the 50-lap Super Late Model main event on Friday.

Martin just beat Ryan Robbins of Dixfield to the finish line. Timmy Brackett of Buckfield finished third.

Tyler King of Livermore won the Street Stock feature, Shaun Hinkley of Oxford won the Bandits race, and Eric Hodgkins of Minot won the Figure 8 race.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC: Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes was scratched from her title defense against Valentina Shevchenko after being hospitalized a few hours before UFC 213.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Speeding away on a small mountain road more suited to goats than riders, Lilian Calmejane won Stage 8 to the Rousses ski station in the Jura Massif for his first victory in his first Tour de France.

Calmejane, riding for French team Direct Energie, fought a cramp after breaking away on the final climb and hung on, tongue lolling, for victory in only the second visit by the Tour to the Rousses. It was the second win this year for a French rider, after Arnaud Demare’s on Stage 4.

– Staff and news service report

