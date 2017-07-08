Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service in Gray for western and southern Maine on Saturday afternoon.

The warning affects central Somerset, southern Cumberland and southeastern Franklin counties and York counties.

It was raining heavily in Portland shortly after at 2 p.m.

Heavy rains could trigger floods in small streams in central Oxford County, including Bethel, Rumford, Turner, Jay , Dixfield, Canton, Mexico, Waterford, Livermore, Buckfield, Hartford, Lovell, Greenwood, Hanover, Gilead, West Paris, Woodstock, Stoneham, Sumner and Albany.

A flash flood warning has also been issued for south central Somerset County.

The weather service said the storms are carrying 60 mph winds and penny-sized hail.

The weather service said the storms could damage to trees and power lines.

