BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Ocean Point artist Don Demers has recruited 25 local and national artists for a benefit art auction to help restore Burnt Island Lighthouse in Boothbay Harbor before its 200th anniversary in 2021.

The auction and reception with the artists will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Spruce Point Inn, 88 Grandview Ave., Boothbay Harbor. The lighthouse is one of the town’s beloved icons.

In addition to Demers, participating artists include Julie C. Airoldi, Kevin Beers, Brad Betts, Karen Blackwood, Todd Bonita, John Butke, John Caggiano, Katie Cundiff, N. Alastair Dacey, Mary Erickson, Laureen Hylka, Jean Kigel, David Kynor, Corinne McIntyre, Bob McKay, Roger Milinowski, Robert Mitchell,, Diane Randlett, Fran Scannell, Sally Smith, Tony Van Hasselt and Amy Williams.

Tickets cost $60 and are available in advance at Grover’s Hardware, 47 Townsend Ave., and the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce, 192 Townsend Ave.; or by PayPal at keepersofburntislandlight.com.

Tickets at the door will cost $75.

In addition to the art at the auction, additional pieces are available as part of the Burnt Island Lighthouse Art Trail, and can be viewed at Boothbay Region Chamber of Commerce; Gleason Fine Art , 31 Townsend Ave.; and Down East Gallery, 146 Boothbay Road, Edgecomb.

