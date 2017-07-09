Mat Anderson, Gorham senior, defense: Regarded by several coaches as the top defender in the SMAA, the two-time first-team league pick had 113 ground balls and 52 takeaways, and also had three goals and two assists.

Ben Ekedahl, Cape Elizabeth senior, defense: A shutdown defender with good feet and reach, the repeat All-Telegram pick forced 40 turnovers, scooped 69 ground balls and was a key on clearing plays.

Christian Glover, Brunswick senior, long-stick midfielder: A repeat All-Telegram choice, Glover is the Player of the Year for leading Brunswick to the Class A title as a hybrid who could be a defensive stopper but also had the offensive skills to score 41 goals with 26 assists.

Brendan Hickey, Falmouth junior, defense: Hickey is also a repeat All-Telegram pick. He used positioning, strength and smarts to shut down top scorers, was a valuable option in the clearing game, and caused 57 turnovers with 74 ground balls, and added four goals and four assists.

Carter Landry, Gorham senior, goalkeeper: A repeat All-Telegram and first-team SMAA pick, Landry’s .716 save percentage was better than last year as he made 164 saves with a 4.63 goals-against average. Active outside the crease, he forced 14 turnovers, and had 33 ground balls and an assist.

Sam Neugebauer, Scarborough senior, attack: A repeat All-Telegram choice, the hard-working attack improved his one-on-one ability and topped 60 goals for the second straight season with 64 goals and 12 assists for the Class A South champ.

Riley Reed, Falmouth sophomore, long-stick midfielder: A ball-seeking specialist with the speed to stick with top players and move the ball in transition, he forced 64 turnovers, and had 79 ground balls with a goal and two assists.

Nate Richards, Deering senior, midfield: A four-year varsity player and three-year starter, Richards was instrumental in helping the Rams improve each season, from 3-9 as a freshman to 8-4 this year, when he scored 50 goals with 26 assists and added 61 ground balls. He scored 143 career goals, with at least one in 45 of 47 games.

Jack Scribner, Falmouth senior, attack: A creative offensive threat, the repeat All-Telegram choice scored 49 goals with 35 assists while helping the Yachtsmen (12-2) advance to the Class B South final.

Cole Spencer, Cape Elizabeth senior, faceoff specialist: Spencer won 70 percent of his faceoffs, giving the Class B state champion one more edge over most teams.

Connor Thoreck, Cape Elizabeth senior, midfield: A true two-way player, Thoreck had one of the top outside shots in the state. He scored four goals in Cape Elizabeth’s win against Yarmouth in the Class B state final, and finished with 29 goals and 12 assists.

Owen Thoreck, Cape Elizabeth senior, attack: A powerful presence both in the attack and as a defender after a save or turnover, the two-time All-American scored 45 goals with 22 assists as Cape Elizabeth reclaimed the Class B championship.

Coach of the Year

Ryan Hersey, Thornton Academy: Hersey revamped his offense and switched to an up-tempo attack to make the best use of a deep, athletic team, and the move paid dividends with an 11-1 record in the regular season and a trip to the Class A South final.

– Steve Craig

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.