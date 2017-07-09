Long-stick midfielder.

It’s the lacrosse term for the fourth player with a long pole on the field – the one who runs on when the other team has the ball to play defense, hopefully causes a turnover, and then hustles off the field in favor of a better offensive midfielder toting an easier to maneuver short stick.

In addition to being one of the leaders of Brunswick's defense from his position as a long-stick midfielder, Christian Glover also compiled 41 goals and 26 assists, including three goals against Scarborough in the Class A state championship game. Staff photo by Ben McCanna Christian Glover Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Unless the long-stick midfielder is Christian Glover of Brunswick, that is. Then he stays on the field, wields his 6-foot pole like a giant conductor’s baton and directs the Dragons’ offense all the way to the Class A championship.

“There’s not many that can play that hybrid role,” said Thornton Academy Coach Ryan Hersey.

In Maine’s high school ranks, there’s only one. Glover scored 41 goals and added 26 assists while leading his team to a fourth straight Class A North title and its second state championship in three years. That’s why he was an easy choice as Maine Sunday Telegram Player of the Year.

In an 18-17 overtime win against Scarborough in the Class A championship game, Glover was off the field for just three minutes. He scored three goals and continued to maintain the long-stick midfielder’s primary purpose of harassing opposing offensive players.

“He carried us in a lot of regards,” said Don Glover, his father and the Brunswick coach.

“I definitely bring a different style to the position than most LSMs,” said Christian Glover. “For me, it’s finding that balance of when to actually come off the field to get that rest that I will need later in the game. On defense, I still want to get that solid stop and push the ball up the field.”

In his four state-final appearances, Glover came out on top as a sophomore and a senior.

“I took the first three for granted. It’s got like an annual event feel to it,” Christian said. “Then I realized there are incredible teams in this state that have never made it to the state game.

“This year it was a lot more personal. It’s an amazing opportunity that few people get to experience, and it was amazing to experience it four times.”

A two-time All-American and two-time All-Telegram selection, Glover intends to spend a postgraduate year at Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire.

He believes playing long-stick midfield in his hybrid style, both at Phillips Exeter and then in college, is in his future.

“I’d like to hope so. I think it will be,” he said.

TELEGRAM ALL-STATE TEAM

Mat Anderson, Gorham senior, defense: Regarded by several coaches as the top defender in the SMAA, the two-time first-team league pick had 113 ground balls and 52 takeaways, and also had three goals and two assists.

Ben Ekedahl, Cape Elizabeth senior, defense: A shutdown defender with good feet and reach, the repeat All-Telegram pick forced 40 turnovers, scooped 69 ground balls and was a key on clearing plays.

Christian Glover, Brunswick senior, long-stick midfielder: A repeat All-Telegram choice, Glover is the Player of the Year for leading Brunswick to the Class A title as a hybrid who could be a defensive stopper but also had the offensive skills to score 41 goals with 26 assists.

Brendan Hickey, Falmouth junior, defense: Hickey is also a repeat All-Telegram pick. He used positioning, strength and smarts to shut down top scorers, was a valuable option in the clearing game, and caused 57 turnovers with 74 ground balls, and added four goals and four assists.

Carter Landry, Gorham senior, goalkeeper: A repeat All-Telegram and first-team SMAA pick, Landry’s .716 save percentage was better than last year as he made 164 saves with a 4.63 goals-against average. Active outside the crease, he forced 14 turnovers, and had 33 ground balls and an assist.

Sam Neugebauer, Scarborough senior, attack: A repeat All-Telegram choice, the hard-working attack improved his one-on-one ability and topped 60 goals for the second straight season with 64 goals and 12 assists for the Class A South champ.

Riley Reed, Falmouth sophomore, long-stick midfielder: A ball-seeking specialist with the speed to stick with top players and move the ball in transition, he forced 64 turnovers, and had 79 ground balls with a goal and two assists.

Nate Richards, Deering senior, midfield: A four-year varsity player and three-year starter, Richards was instrumental in helping the Rams improve each season, from 3-9 as a freshman to 8-4 this year, when he scored 50 goals with 26 assists and added 61 ground balls. He scored 143 career goals, with at least one in 45 of 47 games.

Jack Scribner, Falmouth senior, attack: A creative offensive threat, the repeat All-Telegram choice scored 49 goals with 35 assists while helping the Yachtsmen (12-2) advance to the Class B South final.

Cole Spencer, Cape Elizabeth senior, faceoff specialist: Spencer won 70 percent of his faceoffs, giving the Class B state champion one more edge over most teams.

Connor Thoreck, Cape Elizabeth senior, midfield: A true two-way player, Thoreck had one of the top outside shots in the state. He scored four goals in Cape Elizabeth’s win against Yarmouth in the Class B state final, and finished with 29 goals and 12 assists.

Owen Thoreck, Cape Elizabeth senior, attack: A powerful presence both in the attack and as a defender after a save or turnover, the two-time All-American scored 45 goals with 22 assists as Cape Elizabeth reclaimed the Class B championship.

Coach of the Year

Ryan Hersey, Thornton Academy: Hersey revamped his offense and switched to an up-tempo attack to make the best use of a deep, athletic team, and the move paid dividends with an 11-1 record in the regular season and a trip to the Class A South final.

