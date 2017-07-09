MIAMI — Houston Astros prospect Derek Fisher scored the first run and hit a two-run double Sunday to lead a well-balanced United States team to a 7-6 win over the World team in the All-Star Futures Game.

By the fourth inning, the U.S. had nine hits – one by every starter. The World team had only one man on base until the fifth, and by then the score was 7-0.

Chance Sisco of the U.S. slides past World third baseman Rafael Devers of the Portland Sea Dogs after hitting an RBI triple in the second inning during the All-Star Futures Game in Miami. The U.S. won, 7-6. Reuters/Steve Mitchell/USA Today Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Portland Sea Dogs third baseman Rafael Devers was 1 for 4 for the World team.

The U.S. won for the seventh time in the last eight years. The showcase of top minor league prospects included 16 first-round picks.

Brent Honeywell of the Rays, the only pitcher to go more than one inning, struck out four in two scoreless innings and earned the victory and MVP award. He was the first of 10 pitchers for the United States, and the group combined for 11 strikeouts and walked two.

The World scored twice in the ninth before A.J. Puk of the Athletics got the final out for a save.

With the major league trade deadline approaching, the game drew plenty of scouts, and they saw Fisher draw a walk and score in the first inning on a single by Nick Senzel of the Reds. Kyle Tucker, also with the Astros, hit an RBI double.

Chance Sisco of the Orioles tripled and scored in a two-run second inning. Lewis Brinson of the Brewers doubled home a run.

Josh Naylor of the Padres drove in the World’s first run with a single in the fifth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays, at 18 the youngest player in the game, singled twice and scored twice.

Yadier Alvarez of the Dodgers pitched the first inning, allowed one run and took the loss.

MATCHUP

U.S. right-hander Michael Kopech struck out Yoan Moncada on a 100.7-mph fastball to end the third inning. The two former Red Sox prospects were traded to the White Sox for Chris Sale.

Kopech threw nine pitches, and seven were 99.3 mph or faster. The Cuban-born Moncada, a second baseman who was the Futures Game MVP last year, went 0 for 2 and made a wild throw that led to an unearned run.

Brazilian right-hander Thyago Vieira also surpassed 100 mph.

BLANKED

The home run sculpture at Marlins Park sat motionless all evening. It was the first Futures Game without a homer since 2004.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.