WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — A strong finish in the U.S. Open late month helped prepare Xander Schauffele for the nerve-racking grind of chasing a title on the PGA Tour.

The rookie made a 3-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win The Greenbrier Classic by a stroke over Robert Streb for his first tour victory.

Xander Schauffele watches a tee shot Sunday during the final round of The Greenbrier Classic in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press/Steve Helber Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Schauffele closed with a 3-under 67 and finished at 14-under 266 to cap a daylong duel with Streb and third-round leader Sebastian Munoz.

Streb shot 69. Munoz had a 72 to tie for third with Jamie Lovemark at 12 under. Lovemark shot 69.

The 23-year-old Schauffele, who took up golf after giving up soccer because his coaches wanted him to switch from offense to defense, tied for fifth in his first U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

“The U.S. Open was a huge moment in my career,” Schauffele said. “It was one of the biggest stages, and for me to be calm and collected throughout the week and just kind of hang on and tie for fifth was huge for me mentally. It kind of gave me the confidence and allowed me to play to win this week.”

Watching fellow youngster Jon Rahm of Spain win the Irish Open earlier Sunday also served as motivation for Schauffele, who shot from 94th to 27th in the FedEx Cup standings.

“Everybody knows I’m a late bloomer,” Schauffele said. “To jump into the top 30 is something special for me.”

Schauffele, Streb, Munoz and Lovemark earned spots in the British Open in two weeks as the top four finishers who weren’t already exempt. Russell Henley was the only player among the top 10 finishers who already was in the British Open.

Schauffele qualified for the PGA Championship and next year’s Masters. He had a spot in the 2018 U.S. Open for last month’s performance.

LPGA: Katherine Kirk won the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, matching Ashleigh Buhai with a birdie on the final hole for a one-stroke victory in Oneida, Wisconsin.

Four strokes ahead of Buhai entering the round, Kirk made a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a 2-under 70. She finished at 22-under 266 in the first-year event at Thornberry Creek – an Oneida Nation-owned resort near Green Bay.

The 35-year-old Australian won her third LPGA Tour title and first in 152 starts since the 2010 Navistar LPGA Classic. She also won the 2008 Canadian Women’s Open.

Kirk earned $300,000 and secured a spot next week in the U.S. Women’s Open.

Buhai, from South Africa, shot a 67.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Jon Rahm won the Irish Open by six strokes, shooting a 7-under 65 in a final round marked by two eagles and a rules controversy.

The 22-year-old former Arizona State star from Spain holed out from 150 yards for eagle on No. 4 and strung together four straight birdies starting on No. 7. He added a second eagle with a long putt on the par-5 14th.

Rahm avoided being handed a two-shot penalty for replacing his ball incorrectly on the sixth green, following email and calls from TV viewers. Andy McFee, chief referee of the European Tour, said Rahm made a “reasonable judgment” after having moved his marker one putter length to the side to get it off the line of playing partner Daniel Im.

Rahm finished at 24-under 264.

Richie Ramsay (65) and Matthew Southgate (66) tied for second.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.