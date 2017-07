Why do water skiers blast their music now? Why do Little Sebago vacationers have to listen to this sound abuse?

We come to the lake for beauty and quiet. When water skiers amplify their directions to each other, it simply wrecks the birdsong or whatever the lake has to offer vacationers.

Please stop ruining lake time for all at Little Sebago Lake.

Martha F. Barkley

Belgrade Lakes

