A man was flown by helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland on Sunday after he lost control of his motorcycle on Hopper Road in Acton.

York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. identified the rider as Coady Smith, 23, of Springvale. Smith was operating a 2012 Victory motorcycle when he lost control and went off the road. Smith’s bike landed in group of trees near 300 Hopper Road.

Smith suffered a serious injury to one of his legs, but his condition was not available Sunday night. The cause of the crash, which was reported at 1 p.m., remains under investigation.

