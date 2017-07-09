LAS VEGAS — No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz will miss the rest of the NBA summer league because of a sprained left ankle.

The Philadelphia 76ers said Fultz is expected to return to basketball activities in one to two weeks. Fultz tweeted Sunday: “I’m ok, thank you for all who (were) worried!”

Fultz appeared to roll his ankle in Saturday night’s game and was helped to the locker room by two teammates.

He had just signed his contract earlier in the day and was taken for X-rays. The former University of Washington star had eight points in 15 minutes.

It was the last thing the Sixers wanted to see just when they appeared ready to put years of misery behind them.

They have dealt with significant injuries to center Joel Embiid and last year’s No. 1 pick, Ben Simmons, over the last three years.

RAPTORS: Three people with knowledge of the dealings told The Associated Press that the Toronto Raptors have made two trades, sending DeMarre Carroll to Brooklyn for salary cap relief and landing C.J. Miles in a sign-and-trade with Indiana for Cory Joseph.

The Raptors agreed to the Carroll deal late Saturday night, then quickly moved to fill his spot as a shooter and wing defender by acquiring Miles on Sunday morning.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trades have not been officially announced.

HEAT: Chris Bosh has written an open letter to Miami, thanking the city for supporting him for the past seven years.

Bosh published the letter on Sunday, without any mention of his current health or plans for his future.

He was waived by the Heat last week and hasn’t been able to play in an NBA game since February 2016.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.