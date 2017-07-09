GEORGETOWN – A waterfront haven for boaters, a treetop paradise for birders, a marvel of sleek, low-impact and inspired design, this property embodies and provides the very best of life on the coast of Maine, including 165 feet of protected-cove tidal frontage with ocean access nearby.

Designed by multiple-award-winning Maine architects Theodore + Theodore, the compact, super-efficient, 1,600-square-foot home is perched amid 2.5 very private acres on lofty ground where once was a 1980s Cape, of which only the foundation and frame remain. All else is brand-new construction, a blend of beauty and utility.

Openness is one key principle. Off the main level, a 32-foot deck from on high presents stunning, sweeping (and protected) views across Hockomock Bay and far up the Sassanoa River between the shorelines of Woolwich and Bath (you may also spot the tiptop of a BIW crane). Through full-view doors and oversized windows, the interior – both airy and eyrie – enjoys the same scenic privileges, and the master suite has a private deck.

Outdoors and indoors are made one. Floors are birch. Frameless windows capture an ancient, gnarled pine, or the woods seen across the lawn, and they become wall art. Reflected in a well-placed mirror or as a silhouette in a window some feet away, the viewer is shared in this unity.

Efficiency is state-of-the-art, and the south-facing roof has been made solar-ready. Simple elegance is seen throughout, from the vessel sinks in each bathroom to the (Danish) Rais wood stove in the living room to the European sophistication of the kitchen, where shelving is open, dishes are stored in drawers, and surfaces are walnut Butcher block. No detail seems unconsidered. The island’s overhang seats people at the end and on each side, like a table, rather than in a line. The master bedroom’s multiple cabinetry is beautifully angled, tracing the roofline.

The three-bedroom home at 13 Hall Bay Lane, Georgetown, is listed for sale at $678,000 by Andrea Galuza of RE/MAX Riverside in Topsham. Annual taxes are $2,319 (2016-17). For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Andrea at 751-9701, 725-8505, or at [email protected].

The Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Maine Sunday Telegram. Photos by Geniene Marco. Aerial by Jason Veilleux, Mainely Aerials Photography LLC. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

