A large reptile was captured by Portland Police from a Deering neighborhood Saturday.

Animal Control Officer Ruu Weist nabbed the animal which had been on the lam at least a couple of days.

The Portland Police posted a photo of the beast on their Facebook page.

Residents of a Deering neighborhood home first noticed the lizard, an Argentina black and white tegu, in their backyard Thursday. Police said it was living under the shed in an old groundhog burrow.

Weist put out a hardboiled egg as bait. She managed to capture it in a net after it tried to run off with the egg.

Weist later posted that the owner of the tegu had been located and “was able to provide info of a very specific detail (a tail kink) not shown in the picture!”

“For anyone who wants to know, she is a lady tegu, and she was actually very friendly, if headstrong and stubborn. The owner lost her while he was letting her sunbathe on his porch (a necessity for reptiles),” Weist wrote.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.