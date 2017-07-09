WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the Republican nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.

A New York Times report Sunday citing advisers to the White House and other people familiar with the gathering says Trump Jr. agreed to the meeting after being promised information damaging to Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump Jr. says he agreed to meet with a Russian lawyer shortly after his father won the Republican nomination because he hoped to receive information that would help the campaign, the New York Times reported Sunday. Associated Press/Matt York Related Headlines Kushner, Trump Jr. met with Kremlin-linked lawyer Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The June meeting at Trump Tower with attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya involved Trump Jr., his brother-in-law Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, then the campaign chairman.

In a statement, Trump Jr. says the attorney claimed to have information that “individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee” and supporting Clinton.

He says no details or supporting information was ever offered, and that his father was unaware of the meeting.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.