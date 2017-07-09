NEW YORK — Singer Daddy Yankee ousted Ed Sheeran from the No. 1 spot on Spotify to become the first Latino artist to lead the music platform.
The Puerto Rican superstar of reggaeton has hits that include “Gasolina,” “Shaky Shaky” and “Despacito.” He’s surpassed 44,735,586 monthly listeners to reach the first global spot, Spotify announced Sunday.
When he started his career in 1992, many didn’t believe he would last more than three years, much less that he would become an international sensation.
