SPARTA, Ky. — Martin Truex Jr. boldly declared his Toyota the best car he had ever raced, and several statistics make it hard to dispute him.

There also was plenty of visual evidence of how close to perfect his Saturday night went.

Truex was dominant throughout and had enough left on a final restart to win the NASCAR Cup race at Kentucky Speedway.

“It was very big to do what we did tonight,” Truex said. “I can never recall saving fuel and pulling away from everybody before, so it was pretty amazing.”

Second in points entering the 400-mile event, Truex started second beside Kyle Busch and won the first two stages. Truex led the final segment by as many as 15 seconds before a final caution created overtime and bunched the field together.

That made no difference, as Truex got a push past Busch on the restart and went on to his third victory of the season and 10th of his career. He led five times for 152 of 274 laps in the No. 78 Toyota and earned 60 points, including seven playoff points, to draw within one of points leader Kyle Larson, who finished second in a Chevy.

Chase Elliott was third in a Chevy, followed by Denny Hamlin and Busch in Toyotas. Busch led 112 laps but fell short of his third Kentucky victory.

Busch led the first 66 laps but often had Truex close by in a battle of Toyotas. Truex twice found the speed to make timely passes and ultimately took the first two stages, but he saved his best for the last segment.

Running seventh as the third stage began, Truex was back in front within several laps and merely got stronger as he went along.

He had a 13-second lead with about 55 laps remaining and was running all alone before Kurt Busch blew an engine with two laps left to create extra time.

It didn’t matter.

Truex stole the spotlight from Kyle Busch, who won the Xfinity Series race earlier in the day and for a while appeared headed toward NASCAR’s first same-day sweep of the two series. But neither Kentucky’s most dominant driver nor anybody else could touch Truex.

Larson’s finish was impressive considering he started 40th after failing inspection on Friday. He soon was among the contenders before being penalized for speeding on pit road, then overcame that setback and passed Kyle Busch after the final restart.

“We were second best, but he’s in a whole new league right now,” Larson said of Truex.

