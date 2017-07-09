Four adults and three children ages 6 and under walked away largely unscathed after the van they were traveling in at Acadia National Park plunged 30 feet over an embankment Friday.

Deputy Chief Ranger Therese Picard said the Honda Odyssey was traveling north on Park Loop Road at about noon when the 60-year-old driver from Boxborough, Massachusetts, fell asleep. The van veered into the oncoming lane, hit a coping stone and fell 30 feet down an embankment, landing on its roof.

All of the passengers were able to get out of the vehicle and climbed back up to the road where officers found them. The driver was treated for minor cuts at Mount Desert Island Hospital. No one else was hurt.

The vehicle was were removed by a truck with a 100-foot boom.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

