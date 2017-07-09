LONDON — As usual, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are playing well at Wimbledon, leading the way into Week 2.

“It’s their turf,” said Ernests Gulbis, who stood in Djokovic’s way in the third round but failed to present too much of an obstacle. “It’s their home court.”

Indeed, it is.

Not since Lleyton Hewitt won the championship 15 years ago has someone other than Federer (a record-equaling seven titles in that span), Djokovic (three), Nadal (two) or Murray (two) left Wimbledon with the men’s singles title. In addition, that so-called Big 4 accounts for eight runner-up finishes during that stretch.

Count Federer among those shrugging at the quartet’s success so far, with only one set dropped among the lot.

“I thought that everybody this week was going to find their form, especially speaking about Andy and Novak. … With me, I hoped I was going to be there. Whereas with Rafa’s confidence, I thought he was also going to be there,” said Federer. “So I’m not that surprised. But it’s great.”

This Grand Slam season has been just like old times.

Following a period in which Djokovic, then current No. 1 Murray overtook Federer and Nadal in the rankings and started regularly appearing in – and winning – major finals, the latter two have reasserted themselves.

Federer returned from missing the last half of 2016 while letting his surgically repaired left knee heal and won his first Grand Slam title in 41/2 years at the Australian Open, beating long-time rival Nadal in the final.

If that was the first indication that Nadal, too, was truly back after his own health issues, another one came at the French Open, where he won his record 10th trophy in fantastic fashion, not dropping a set. He’s now run his consecutive sets streak at majors to 28, tying his personal best. It’s the third longest streak since 1968, trailing only Federer’s run of 36 from 2006-07 and John McEnroe’s 35 in 1984.

“Against Rafa, if you give him time, he can destroy you,” said the man he defeated in the third round, 30th-seeded Karen Khachanov.

Djokovic and Murray arrived at the All England Club having been less than their best this season. But with Andre Agassi and Mario Ancic in his coaching corner, Djokovic seems rejuvenated. Defending champion Murray is the only member of the foursome who hasn’t won every set in the tournament: Against Fabio Fognini in the third round, he ceded one set and saved five set points to barely avoid losing another.

The men’s fourth-round matchups Monday are Murray vs. Benoit Paire, Nadal vs. No. 16 Gilles Muller, No. 7 Marin Cilic vs. No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 24 Sam Querrey vs. Kevin Anderson, Djokovic vs. Adrian Mannarino, Federer vs. No. 13 Grigor Dimitrov, 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic vs. No. 10 Alexander Zverev; and No. 11 Tomas Berdych vs. No. 8 Dominic Thiem.

In the women’s draw, five-time champion Venus Williams faces No. 27 seed Ana Konjuh in a matchup of the oldest and youngest players still in the tournament – Williams is 37, Konjuh is 19.

