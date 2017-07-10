Mid Coast Hospital

Riley Raye Bisson, born June 26 to Nathan R. Bisson and Tiffany I. Tyler-Bisson of Brunswick. Grandparents are Paula and James Tyler of Strong and Carol and Raymond Bisson of Brunswick. Great-grandparents are Alice Ryder and Mary and George Tyler, all of Strong.

Keltie Vaughan Gleeson, born June 28 to Nicholas and Rebecca Gleeson (Lahaie) of Brunswick. Grandparents are Ellen Lahaie of Brunswick and Catherine Gleeson of Belfast.

Landon William Moody, born June 29 to Robbie Joe Moody and Ashley Anne Dufresne of Brunswick. Grandparents are Bill and Becky Dufresne and Matt Whiteside and Sherri Moody, all of Brunswick. Great-grandparents are Bob and Jean Dufresne.

Owen River Woolston, born July 2 to Jared Browning and Nichole Michelle (Gendron) Woolston of Brunswick. Grandparents are Sandra Lamontagne and Michael Gendron of Lewiston and Trudi and Jeffery Woolston of Winthrop.

Logan Otis Vaillancourt, born July 4 to Justin and Jillian Karah (Callan) Vaillancourt of Woolwich. Grandparents are Nancy and Toby Callan of Woolwich and Frank and Linda Talbot of Bath. Great-grandparents are Verna Cornish and Gloria Stinson.

