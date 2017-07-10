SACO

New Englanders raise $1,900 for Pine Tree Camp

A team of Maine Water and Connecticut Water employees recently joined with 300 other kayaks and canoes for a paddle along the Kennebec River to raise money for Pine Tree Camp.

The team raised $1,900 for the 21st annual Paddle for Pine Tree Camp.

All proceeds directly support the camp and are a critical part of its open-door tuition policy.

Since 1945, Pine Tree Camp has welcomed all who might benefit, regardless of their ability to pay.

Ninety-nine percent of campers cannot afford to pay the tuition, and the paddle is a major fundraiser to ensure that they can attend. The camp provides an innovative, barrier-free environment offering fully accessible recreation to Maine children and adults with physical or developmental disabilities.

For more information, visit www.MaineWater.com.

WELLS

High school senior named April’s top student-athlete

Wells High School senior Emily Cottis has been named the school’s Student-Athlete of the Month for April 2017. Her selection was based on her academics, sportsmanship and participation on the girls’ track and field team, including breaking a long-standing school track record.

Cottis’ track achievements were numerous this year. She broke a 15-year-old Wells High School record in the 300-meter hurdles, with a time of 50.00 during the team’s second home meet.

This year, the girls’ track and field team, led by head coach Cynthia McDonnell, won the Western Maine Conference Championship at Lake Region High School.

At the event, Cottis won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.57 seconds and was second in the 300-meter hurdles.

CAPE ELIZABETH/ SOUTH PORTLAND

Portland woman tapped to be Rotary Club president

The South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club has elected Sue Sturtevant of Portland as its president for 2017-18.

Sturtevant will preside over a very active rotary club that last year raised and spent more than $90,000 on a wide variety of charitable organizations and activities.

FALMOUTH

Bowling event raises $5,000 for cancer fight

Portside Real Estate Group recently hosted its “Pins for a Cure” event in Westbrook, bringing more than 250 bowlers together to support the Maine Cancer Foundation. As part of the annual Portside Gives Back Campaign, the event raised $5,000 to support the nonprofit organization and its efforts to fight cancer with prevention programs and screenings.

For more information, visit www.portsiderealestategroup.com.

PORTLAND

Knights of Columbus candy drive nets $85,000

For more than 40 years, members of Knights of Columbus councils all over Maine have headed to churches, community centers and other locations, carrying cases of Tootsie Rolls that they hope to turn into money for organizations helping people with intellectual and learning disabilities.

The Tootsie Roll drive is officially titled the “Campaign for People with Intellectual Disabilities,” during which local councils collect donations from people who are offered Tootsie Rolls as a token of thanks.

In 2016-2017, the Maine Knights raised more than $85,000 to support a variety of local and statewide organizations and groups in their efforts.

The beneficiaries include: Special Olympics Maine, Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center in Windham, The Morrison Center in Scarborough, The Pine Tree Camp in Rome, The Elizabeth Levinson Center, Waban, OHI, The Travis Mills Foundation, Veterans Count Maine, and the Aroostook Medical Center’s adult and pediatric brain injury program.

ELLSWORTH

$50,000 grant will help expand Woodlawn estate

The Hancock County Trustees of Public Reservations has received a $50,000 grant from the Davis Family Foundation for the Campaign for Woodlawn, geared toward re-establishing the existing Carriage Barn at the historic estate.

The facility will provide year-round space, allow Woodlawn to attract a larger, more diverse audience to the estate, and provide the Hancock County community with much-needed function and event space.

Woodlawn will also gain exhibit space for its collection, as well as traveling exhibits from other museums and organizations. An expanded, year-round facility will allow for the continued growth of the Woodlawn School Program, which currently serves 1,300 students annually, free of charge.

The Campaign for Woodlawn has a $4 million challenge grant from a private foundation and a $1 million matching gift from an anonymous donor.

Under the terms of the challenge gifts, every dollar received will be tripled. The total cost to establish the new facility, and include funds for an endowment, is $8.2 million. To date, the campaign has raised $5.92 million toward its goal.

Call 667-8671 for more information.

BIDDEFORD

Cancer, blood disorders program awarded $20,000

Southern Maine Health Care has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the John T. Gorman Foundation through the foundation’s annual Direct Services Grant Program.

The grant will help Southern Maine Health Care’s cancer care and blood disorders program provide immediate financial relief for patients in need of assistance with health care and transportation expenses.

SKOWHEGAN

Lincoln student honored for essay on drug crisis

The Margaret Chase Smith Library announced the winners of its 21st annual essay contest. This year, Maine high school seniors were asked to write about their solutions to the current drug epidemic.

The first-place prize of $1,000 went to Gabrielle Kyes from Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln for her entry “Crusade Against the Drugs, Not the Users.”

Second place and $500 were awarded to Abigail Hande of Highview Christian Academy in Charleston.

The third-place recipient of $250 was Sigrid Sibley of Poland Regional High School.

Five honorable-mention prizes of $50 each were presented to Ally Clark-Bonsant and Eleanor Theriault of Erskine Academy in China, Sydney McDonald from Bangor High School, Thomas Sheils of Casco Bay High School in Portland, and Griffin Tibbitts from Morse High School in Bath.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.