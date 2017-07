A problem on the Casco Bay Bridge Monday afternoon is prompting officials to advise motorists to avoid the area.

According to traffic alerts sent by the South Portland Police and the City of Portland on Twitter, a possible malfunction on the bridge is causing traffic to pile up. It’s not clear in which direction the traffic is backing up.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.